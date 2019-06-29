Head-To-Head Comparison: ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) vs. RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) and RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

RMR Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. ATIF does not pay a dividend. RMR Group pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RMR Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares ATIF and RMR Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RMR Group $404.98 million 3.62 $96.04 million $2.33 20.16

RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF.

Profitability

This table compares ATIF and RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF N/A N/A N/A RMR Group 14.31% 16.42% 13.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of RMR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ATIF and RMR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A RMR Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

RMR Group has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.29%. Given RMR Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RMR Group is more favorable than ATIF.

Summary

RMR Group beats ATIF on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019. ATIF Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

