Head to Head Analysis: NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) & XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) and XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of XOMA shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of XOMA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NextCure and XOMA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure 0 0 2 0 3.00 XOMA 0 1 2 0 2.67

NextCure currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.23%. XOMA has a consensus price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 59.85%. Given NextCure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NextCure is more favorable than XOMA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextCure and XOMA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure N/A N/A -$22.80 million N/A N/A XOMA $5.30 million 24.46 -$13.34 million ($1.59) -9.35

XOMA has higher revenue and earnings than NextCure.

Profitability

This table compares NextCure and XOMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure N/A N/A N/A XOMA -48.62% -51.66% -11.11%

Summary

NextCure beats XOMA on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextCure

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies. It has research and development collaboration agreements with Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc.; Novartis Pharma AG; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Rezolute, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. XOMA Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

