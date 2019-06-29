HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.19.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.95.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashleigh Palmer acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $43,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 39,000 shares of company stock worth $456,920. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

