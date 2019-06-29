Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Receives $13.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUPV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Grupo Supervielle stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,075. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of -0.39.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 449,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

