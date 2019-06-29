Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Receives $13.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.70.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUPV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.
Grupo Supervielle stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,075. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of -0.39.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 449,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Supervielle Company Profile
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.
