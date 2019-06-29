GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and Cimarex Energy (OTCMKTS:XEC) Financial Contrast

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get GrowMax Resources alerts:

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Cimarex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$42.23 million N/A N/A Cimarex Energy $2.34 billion 2.57 $791.85 million $7.40 8.02

Cimarex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than GrowMax Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GrowMax Resources and Cimarex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Cimarex Energy 0 10 12 0 2.55

Cimarex Energy has a consensus target price of $99.89, suggesting a potential upside of 68.36%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Dividends

Cimarex Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. GrowMax Resources does not pay a dividend. Cimarex Energy pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowMax Resources N/A -98.81% -80.62% Cimarex Energy 26.90% 19.95% 10.39%

Risk & Volatility

GrowMax Resources has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats GrowMax Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral concessions in Peru. It owns a 100% interest in the Bayovar property covering an area of 227,000 gross acres located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned interests in 2,902 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for GrowMax Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowMax Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.