Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Trading 7.5% Higher

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) traded up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $32.98. 2,427,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,996,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

In related news, Director Jeffrey York acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,660 over the last ninety days.

About Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.