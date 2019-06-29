Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FOXA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FOX to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.77. FOX has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in FOX by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in FOX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

