Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Generac (NYSE:GNRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $83.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNRC. ValuEngine raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

GNRC stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.60. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $470.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.73 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $1,098,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,440,869.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,255,600. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

