GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

GLOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of GLOP opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.07. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.09.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.83 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 9.4% in the first quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

