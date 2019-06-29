G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $66.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,539.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 413.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTHX traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.66. 2,044,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,826. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.24. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $69.57.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

