FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Mercury Systems Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Mercury Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the technology company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.61 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,487,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $659,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,237,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

