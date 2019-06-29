Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Receives $6.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.10.

FRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after acquiring an additional 105,778 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 740,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 419,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2,276.9% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,422,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,824,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,298. Frontline has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $9.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Frontline had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $140.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

