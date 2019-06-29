Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Receives Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $3.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Forum Energy Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.98.

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.89 million, a P/E ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Forum Energy Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Forum Energy Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

