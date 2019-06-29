FirstGroup’s (FGP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the transport operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC boosted their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 113 ($1.48) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised FirstGroup to an outperform rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstGroup has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 116.88 ($1.53).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Shares of LON:FGP opened at GBX 97.75 ($1.28) on Wednesday. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 77.95 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.