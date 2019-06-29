First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 15th

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:FCT opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

