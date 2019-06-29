First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Update

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,500 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 862,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $89,126.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter I. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $37,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $140,161.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 908,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,755. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.65. First Interstate Bancsystem has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.84 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIBK. BidaskClub cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.65.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

