First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.58.

NYSE FR opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $37.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

