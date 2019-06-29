First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Short Interest Down 7.4% in June

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 189,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Kevin D. Padrick bought 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $263,977.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,356.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin D. Padrick acquired 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $97,659.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,076.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 910,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.15. 65,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,652. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $145.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 million. Analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.