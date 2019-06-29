First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FDEF. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FDEF opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $29,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Reisner sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $45,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,865.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDEF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in First Defiance Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Defiance Financial during the first quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 384.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Defiance Financial during the first quarter worth about $142,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

