Financial Survey: Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) & Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

This table compares Qutoutiao and Wix.Com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $43.70 million 25.54 -$282.54 million ($2.10) -1.88 Wix.Com $603.70 million 11.74 -$37.12 million ($0.44) -322.95

Wix.Com has higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao. Wix.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qutoutiao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and Wix.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao N/A N/A N/A Wix.Com -7.51% -19.47% -3.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Wix.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Qutoutiao and Wix.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 2 2 0 2.50 Wix.Com 1 4 9 0 2.57

Qutoutiao currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 210.91%. Wix.Com has a consensus price target of $126.45, indicating a potential downside of 11.01%. Given Qutoutiao’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qutoutiao is more favorable than Wix.Com.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos. It also provides Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The company's principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment platform. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its users' Websites. In addition, the company provides Wix ShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers Wix Stores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an online appointment booking solution; Wix Hotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; Wix Music, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 119.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.