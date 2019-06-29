Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.00

Filo Mining Corp (CVE:FIL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 17250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 target price on Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $196.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.78.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Filo Mining Corp will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Filo Mining (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

