FidentiaX (FDX) Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, FidentiaX has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One FidentiaX token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FidentiaX has a total market capitalization of $839,848.00 and approximately $470.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FidentiaX Token Profile

FidentiaX (FDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FidentiaX is www.fidentiax.com . The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX

Buying and Selling FidentiaX

FidentiaX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidentiaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidentiaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

