Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $182.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $143.04 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ferrari from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.06.

NYSE:RACE opened at $161.42 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 53.74%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

