FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $175.00 by Berenberg Bank

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been given a $175.00 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FDX. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.26.

FDX stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $164.19. 3,170,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,894. FedEx has a 12 month low of $150.68 and a 12 month high of $259.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $29,547,039.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,945,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

