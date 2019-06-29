FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $210.00 Price Target at Stephens

Stephens set a $210.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FedEx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.26.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $164.19 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $150.68 and a 52 week high of $259.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $29,547,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in FedEx by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

