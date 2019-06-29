FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on FBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.98. FB Financial has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $44.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.29 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FB Financial by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,730,000 after acquiring an additional 29,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

