Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €35.75 ($41.57) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.90 ($35.93).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €25.61 ($29.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.93. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

