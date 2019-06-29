Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ETSY. Loop Capital upped their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Etsy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Etsy from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Etsy to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.87.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Etsy had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $261,546.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,149.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jill Simeone sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $80,295.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,774,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,339,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,711,000 after acquiring an additional 238,711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,426,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,303 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,392,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,882,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,570,000 after acquiring an additional 763,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,230,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.