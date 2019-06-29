Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,549,900 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the May 15th total of 4,110,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 944.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.24. 1,839,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,819. Equifax has a 12-month low of $88.68 and a 12-month high of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.28. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Equifax had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.27.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.