ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ: NDRA) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ENDRA Life Sciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 ENDRA Life Sciences Competitors 246 679 1286 61 2.51

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 22.62%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -326.97% -233.06% ENDRA Life Sciences Competitors -277.66% -137.74% -18.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 -$9.80 million -0.81 ENDRA Life Sciences Competitors $1.21 billion $130.98 million 21.85

ENDRA Life Sciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences. ENDRA Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences’ peers have a beta of 1.40, suggesting that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ENDRA Life Sciences peers beat ENDRA Life Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. It also offers Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

