Encana (TSE:ECA) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Encana from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Encana from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Encana in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Encana from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.50.

Shares of TSE:ECA opened at C$6.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. Encana has a fifty-two week low of C$6.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Encana will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

