Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 4600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18.

About Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA)

Enablence Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells optical components and subsystems for access, metro, and long-haul markets worldwide. The company offers a line of transmit optical sub-assembly (TOSA) and receive optical sub-assembly (ROSA) products; a range of arrayed waveguide gratings; multicast switches and iROAD solutions for multi-channel reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexer; and PLC-based VOA/Multiplexer modules.

