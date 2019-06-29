Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 741,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 801,843 shares.The stock last traded at $4.44 and had previously closed at $3.91.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.79.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. Eltek had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 129.61%.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.