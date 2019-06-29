Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,365,900 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 10,421,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Stephens set a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays set a $102.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.22.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $46,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,744 shares of company stock valued at $8,012,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $19,529,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,670,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,653 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 86.5% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 139,841 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 64,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.26. 5,178,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,344. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.50. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

