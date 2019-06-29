Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 97.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $80.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

