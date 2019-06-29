Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.82

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 358914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $905.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,394,911,811.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.85 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 97.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 104.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,103,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 131,965 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 521.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,349 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 767,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

