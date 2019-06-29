Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DLPN. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Dolphin Entertainment from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dolphin Entertainment has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $4.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.16.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dolphin Entertainment will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dolphin Entertainment news, CEO William Iv O’dowd acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 137,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.97% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.