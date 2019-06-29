Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, CEO William Iv O’dowd acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 137,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.97% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLPN stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.16. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $4.07.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolphin Entertainment will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLPN shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

