Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $61.33.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Shares of DDS stock opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.75. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $97.78.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.86 per share, for a total transaction of $45,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mike Litchford sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $78,238.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $79,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.