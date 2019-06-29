Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 108 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 108 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SREN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 115 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 85 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 93 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 104.10 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 104.85.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.