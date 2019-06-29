Deutsche Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €22.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.62 ($28.62).

Shares of G1A opened at €25.00 ($29.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 32.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a fifty-two week high of €34.60 ($40.23). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.93.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

