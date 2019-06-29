Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €52.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €53.39 ($62.09).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €43.31 ($50.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.43. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.