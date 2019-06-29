Derwent London (LON:DLN) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,600 ($47.04) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,219 ($42.06).

DLN stock opened at GBX 3,116 ($40.72) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,224.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $255,587.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.67. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,352 ($43.80).

In related news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,138 ($41.00), for a total transaction of £784,500 ($1,025,088.20). Also, insider David Silverman sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,219 ($42.06), for a total value of £198,451.35 ($259,311.84).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

