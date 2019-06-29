Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Daseke posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSKE. ValuEngine raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on Daseke in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

DSKE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.60. 818,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.37. Daseke has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

