Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Brokerages predict that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will post $2.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. Dana posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $9.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Dana had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of DAN stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,099,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,065. Dana has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.47%.

In related news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $45,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Dana by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Dana by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

