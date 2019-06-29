DA Davidson Increases Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target to $16.50

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has an add rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

SBH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sally Beauty to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $945.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.08 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 110.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,756.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $351,135 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $23,087,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,683,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,749,000 after buying an additional 1,130,288 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 13.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,444,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,466,000 after buying an additional 976,690 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2,747.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 867,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,966,000 after buying an additional 836,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 53,202.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 826,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,087,000 after buying an additional 824,642 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

