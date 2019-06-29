D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) PT Raised to GBX 310

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) had its target price boosted by FinnCap from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

LON D4T4 opened at GBX 257 ($3.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 253.55. D4t4 Solutions has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a market capitalization of $100.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides data collection, management, and analytics solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Licence Sales, Project Work, and Recurring Revenues. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

