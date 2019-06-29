Crypto Sports Market Capitalization Tops $723,569.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $723,569.00 and approximately $915.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00004386 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00011365 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000507 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003479 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 1,611,743 coins and its circulating supply is 1,436,280 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.