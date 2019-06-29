Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Update

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,215,300 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 9,075,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $607,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,830.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $7,489,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,156,677 shares in the company, valued at $67,156,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Crown alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Crown by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,824,000 after purchasing an additional 70,020 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 360,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 121,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $7,794,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCK traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $61.10. 2,728,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. Crown has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $61.40.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 54.33% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Crown from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Crown and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 target price on Crown and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.