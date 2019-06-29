Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CRST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Peel Hunt raised Crest Nicholson to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC upped their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 399.42 ($5.22).

CRST opened at GBX 357 ($4.66) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 361.26. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 410.80 ($5.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $916.71 million and a PE ratio of 6.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Kevin Maguire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.99), for a total transaction of £38,200 ($49,915.07). Also, insider Octavia Morley bought 5,600 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936 ($26,049.92).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

